Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

