Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.
NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 12,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
