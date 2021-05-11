Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PDRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,762. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.