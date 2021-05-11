Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,859. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

