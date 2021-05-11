Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,186. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

