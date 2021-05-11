Pettee Investors Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,329. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

