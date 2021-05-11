Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

