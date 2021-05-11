Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.47.

PFE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,332,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

