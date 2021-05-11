PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 13,427 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

