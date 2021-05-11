PGGM Investments Purchases 3,975 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,946.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average of $278.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

