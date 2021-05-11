PGGM Investments Sells 20,346 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.