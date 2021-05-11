PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.55

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 140119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.08 million and a PE ratio of -24.05.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.