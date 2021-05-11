PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 82,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

