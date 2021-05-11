Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

PNW opened at $87.76 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

