Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 489,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,705. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

