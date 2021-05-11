Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $10.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

PLYA opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

