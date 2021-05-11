PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

AGS opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

