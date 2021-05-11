Plian Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,108.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $37.28 million and $356,108.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 821,906,281 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.