PlotX (PLOT) Trading Up 63.9% Over Last 7 Days

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

