Points International (PTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Points International to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.65 million.

Shares of Points International stock opened at C$19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88. Points International has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10. The stock has a market cap of C$289.35 million and a PE ratio of -39.03.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

