Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Camille Burckhart Sells 7,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BPOP stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

