Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading 3.6% Higher

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05. 4,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,120,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

