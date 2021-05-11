Post (NYSE:POST) Raised to B at TheStreet

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

NYSE POST opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,868.38 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

