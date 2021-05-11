Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

