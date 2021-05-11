Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.
POW traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.10. 644,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.96.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
