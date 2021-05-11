Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

POW traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.10. 644,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.96.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

