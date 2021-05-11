PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $192.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

NYSE:PPG opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

