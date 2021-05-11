PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $86.86 and a 52-week high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $23,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

