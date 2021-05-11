Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 7.8%

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.86. 4,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 170,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $49,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit