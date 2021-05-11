Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 7.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.86. 4,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 170,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $49,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

