Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

