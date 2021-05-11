Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.