Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,118 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.