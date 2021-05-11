PRIZM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,123.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $76.16 million and approximately $123,123.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001613 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,622,981 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

