Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFHD. Stephens raised Professional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Professional alerts:

Shares of Professional stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Professional will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Professional by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Professional by 694.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Professional by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Professional in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.