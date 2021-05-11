Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,737.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 658.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 413,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 358,621 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

