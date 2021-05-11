Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

