Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

