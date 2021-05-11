Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.