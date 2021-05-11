Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BXMT stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

