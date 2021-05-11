Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

