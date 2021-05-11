Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) Insider Purchases A$17,136.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) insider Benjamin Harrison bought 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,136.00 ($12,240.00).

Propell Company Profile

Propell Holdings Limited operates a digital finance platform for the small to medium business segment in Australia. The company's financial products include a lending product, which provides business owners with funding facilitated through its proprietary credit technology; and a transactional product to enable businesses to accept various payment methods online and instore.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Propell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit