Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

PSEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 3,235,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

