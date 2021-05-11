Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Provention Bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

