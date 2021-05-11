Provident Trust Co. Buys 165,340 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,340 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 3.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Fastenal worth $137,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.