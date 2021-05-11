Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.