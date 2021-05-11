Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PRYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.