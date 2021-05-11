PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.79

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 367858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.