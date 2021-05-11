Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.12

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and traded as high as $111.05. Puma shares last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.