PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $944,667.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $944,667.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

