PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $400,824.55 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $400,824.55 and $76.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,527.64 or 1.00680924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00236255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

