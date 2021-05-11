Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.95 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

