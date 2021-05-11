Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

